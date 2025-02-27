U.S. Takes Bold Steps to Tackle Bird Flu and Soaring Egg Prices

The United States is set to inject up to $1 billion to curb the spread of bird flu, a measure aimed at alleviating the damaging effects on the nation's poultry industry. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing the federal commitment to mitigate the economic strain.

The bird flu outbreak has devastated U.S. poultry, with 166 million chickens lost since 2022 and nearly 1,000 dairy herds infected. To support affected farmers, the USDA will provide $500 million for free biosecurity audits and $400 million in compensation, Rollins noted during a national agriculture officials' conference.

Efforts to stabilize soaring egg prices will see the increase of egg imports while decreasing exports. Turkey, as part of this strategy, will send 420 million eggs to the U.S. this year, a significant rise from the usual 70 million. This move parallels continued research into potential bird flu vaccines without mandating their use yet.

