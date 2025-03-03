Left Menu

Sleep Spindles: Key to Brain Injury Recovery?

A study suggests sleep spindles during non-dreaming sleep stages can predict recovery of consciousness in brain injury patients. Researchers identified hidden consciousness in unresponsive patients, with spindles signaling possible recovery. While not a guaranteed outcome, improving sleep could aid rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:28 IST
Sleep Spindles: Key to Brain Injury Recovery?
New research highlights that sleep spindles, brain activity during the non-dreaming stage of sleep, can help predict the recovery prospects of patients with brain injuries.

Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers found that some unresponsive patients may have hidden consciousness, with sleep spindles signaling potential recovery of consciousness and independent functioning.

Though over 76% of patients with spindles showed signs of consciousness by hospital discharge, the findings don't guarantee that inducing spindles will improve outcomes, suggesting more factors play a role in recovery predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

