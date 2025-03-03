Kerala's Commitment: Highest Honorarium for ASHA Workers amid Protests

Kerala's health sector is in the spotlight as Health Minister Veena George affirmed that the state offers the highest honorarium to ASHA workers in the nation. Addressing a call for attention in the Assembly, she revealed that most workers earn between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,500 monthly, along with a fixed incentive.

The minister cited financial challenges, highlighting the Centre's delay in releasing Rs 100 crore overdue payments under the National Health Mission (NHM). Kerala temporarily covers these costs, paying each ASHA worker Rs 7,000 independently. MPs from the state are urged to advocate for the release of these funds.

As protests by ASHA workers demanding increased pay and benefits enter their 22nd day, they escalated with a large march to the Assembly. Minister George plans to urge the Centre to integrate ASHA workers into Labor Acts, pushing for improved conditions and acknowledgment of their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)