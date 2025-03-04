CISF's Heart Health Transformation: SAAOL's Zero-Oil Revolution

New Delhi, Delhi, India – In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing heart health among paramilitary forces, SAAOL Heartcare's Delhi chapter has joined forces with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The strategic initiative, held at the CISF North Sector Headquarters, concentrated on equipping personnel with non-invasive heart care solutions.

The workshop emphasized a comprehensive approach to heart wellness, offering detailed health screenings, insights into risk factors, stress management techniques, and zero-oil cooking demonstrations. This holistic program included personalized diets and lifestyle recommendations for personnel exhibiting a BMI over 27, marking a significant stride towards sustainable health improvement.

Continuing their mission from a successful 2024 initiative, where CISF kitchens witnessed a 45% reduction in oil usage, this partnership now further aligns with nationwide efforts to combat lifestyle-related diseases. CISF leaders praised SAAOL's contributions to enhancing their personnel's long-term fitness and operational readiness through scientifically-backed, non-invasive methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)