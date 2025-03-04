Left Menu

CISF's Heart Health Transformation: SAAOL's Zero-Oil Revolution

SAAOL Heartcare and the CISF have collaborated to address heart health within paramilitary forces. The initiative featured workshops on non-invasive treatments, lifestyle shifts, and zero-oil cooking. Health screenings identified personnel at risk, and the CISF reduced oil use by 45%, aligning with national health goals.

Updated: 04-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:39 IST
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India – In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at revolutionizing heart health among paramilitary forces, SAAOL Heartcare's Delhi chapter has joined forces with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The strategic initiative, held at the CISF North Sector Headquarters, concentrated on equipping personnel with non-invasive heart care solutions.

The workshop emphasized a comprehensive approach to heart wellness, offering detailed health screenings, insights into risk factors, stress management techniques, and zero-oil cooking demonstrations. This holistic program included personalized diets and lifestyle recommendations for personnel exhibiting a BMI over 27, marking a significant stride towards sustainable health improvement.

Continuing their mission from a successful 2024 initiative, where CISF kitchens witnessed a 45% reduction in oil usage, this partnership now further aligns with nationwide efforts to combat lifestyle-related diseases. CISF leaders praised SAAOL's contributions to enhancing their personnel's long-term fitness and operational readiness through scientifically-backed, non-invasive methods.

