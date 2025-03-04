Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Joins Forces with Ion Beam Applications for Advanced Cancer Treatment

Apollo Hospitals has partnered with Ion Beam Applications to bring proton beam therapy to India, deploying the advanced Proteus One system. This development aims to improve cancer treatment outcomes and enhance the quality of life for patients, as India faces a growing cancer incidence rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals announced a collaboration with Ion Beam Applications on Tuesday to bring cutting-edge proton beam therapy solutions to India. The introduction of the Proteus One system marks a significant step in advanced cancer treatment options available through Apollo Proton Cancer Centres.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, stated that the addition of Proteus One exemplifies their position as a global leader in proton therapy. This state-of-the-art technology promises to deliver better clinical outcomes and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients in India and globally.

According to research published in The Lancet Regional Health, India ranks third worldwide in terms of new cancer cases, trailing only China and the US. Olivier Legrain, CEO of Ion Beam Applications, expressed satisfaction at the strength of the longstanding partnership with Apollo Hospitals, emphasizing the reliability and excellence of the IBA's technological solutions.

