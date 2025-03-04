Left Menu

India's Generous Aid Fuels New Eye Hospital in Nepal's Dang District

India has announced a grant of NRs 43.31 million to fund the construction of an operation theatre building at Rapti Eye Hospital in Nepal's Dang district. The foundation stone was laid by local and Indian officials. This project is part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative.

India has taken a significant step in enhancing healthcare infrastructure in Nepal by pledging NRs 43.31 million to construct an operation theatre building at Rapti Eye Hospital in Dang district.

The foundation stone for the new operation theatre was laid in a collaborative effort by Tikaram Khadka, the mayor of Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City, and Basishtha Nandan, the first secretary of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

This initiative is part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation program, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and supporting critical infrastructure development in Nepal, as highlighted in a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

