Revolutionary Vaccine Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Patients

In a groundbreaking small trial, an experimental pancreatic cancer vaccine developed by Roche and BioNTech has shown promising results, with half of the participants surviving without disease recurrence for over three years. These findings highlight the potential of personalized mRNA vaccines in targeting cancer-specific neoantigens.

The research, published in Nature, revealed that eight out of 16 patients responded to the vaccine, though scientists remain uncertain why only some patients benefitted. Participants received a personalized mRNA-based vaccine, along with Roche's Tecentriq and chemotherapy post-surgery. Mid-stage trials are underway to establish the vaccine's efficacy.

Separately, a study uncovered a link between the Epstein-Barr virus and increased Crohn's disease risk. Military recruits with a history of EBV infection exhibited higher likelihoods of developing Crohn's. Investigators aim to probe the molecular interactions causing such immunological changes.

