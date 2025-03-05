Left Menu

Revolutionary Vaccine Offers Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Patients

Half of the patients in a small trial for an experimental pancreatic cancer vaccine by Roche and BioNTech showed survival benefits. Personalized mRNA vaccines helped the immune system target cancer-specific neoantigens. Mid-stage trials are ongoing to determine efficacy. Epstein-Barr virus link to Crohn's disease was also studied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking small trial, an experimental pancreatic cancer vaccine developed by Roche and BioNTech has shown promising results, with half of the participants surviving without disease recurrence for over three years. These findings highlight the potential of personalized mRNA vaccines in targeting cancer-specific neoantigens.

The research, published in Nature, revealed that eight out of 16 patients responded to the vaccine, though scientists remain uncertain why only some patients benefitted. Participants received a personalized mRNA-based vaccine, along with Roche's Tecentriq and chemotherapy post-surgery. Mid-stage trials are underway to establish the vaccine's efficacy.

Separately, a study uncovered a link between the Epstein-Barr virus and increased Crohn's disease risk. Military recruits with a history of EBV infection exhibited higher likelihoods of developing Crohn's. Investigators aim to probe the molecular interactions causing such immunological changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

