Pope stable during the day, did some work, Vatican says
Pope Francis, batting double pneumonia in hospital, has remained stable throughout the day and has not had any new breathing crises, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has triggered other complications, which doctors have not yet been able to overcome.
The pope spent the day sat in an armchair and resumed some work activity, the Vatican said.
