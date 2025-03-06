Funding cuts jeopardize global fight against tuberculosis, WHO warns

The health agency highlighted that essential prevention, testing and treatment services are collapsing, leaving millions at risk.

The hardest-hit regions include Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific, where national TB programmes depend heavily on international support.

“Any disruption to TB services – whether financial, political or operational – can have devastating and often fatal consequences for millions worldwide,” said Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO Global Programme on TB and Lung Health.

Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres also raised the alarm over funding cuts, noting the immediate impact on key health programmes combatting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and cholera.

A devastating setback

Over the past two decades, global TB programmes have saved more than 79 million lives, averting approximately 3.65 million deaths last year alone.

A significant portion of this success has been driven by US Government funding, which has provided about $200 to $250 million annually – approximately a quarter of the total international donor funding secured.

The US has been the largest bilateral donor for programmes combatting the disease.

However, newly announced cuts for 2025 through executive orders will have devastating impacts on TB response efforts in at least 18 high-burden countries, where 89 per cent of expected US funding was allocated for patient care.

The impact will be particularly devastating in Africa, where treatment disruptions and staff layoffs could exponentially increase TB transmission rates.

Immense burden

Early reports from TB-affected countries indicate that funding constraints are already dismantling essential health services.

Among the most pressing concerns are health worker layoffs, drug shortages and supply chain breakdowns, data and surveillance systems are collapse, and disruptions to TB research and funding.

“Without immediate action, hard-won progress in the fight against TB is at risk. Our collective response must be swift, strategic and fully resourced to protect the most vulnerable and maintain momentum toward ending TB,” urged Dr. Kasaeva.

Call for urgent action

WHO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting governments and global partners in the fight against TB.

“In these challenging times, WHO remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national governments, civil society and global partners in securing sustained funding and integrated solutions to safeguard the health and well-being of those most vulnerable to TB,” the agency said.