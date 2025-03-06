Govt Expands Bowel Cancer Screening Programme to Save More Kiwi Lives

The New Zealand Government has announced a significant expansion of the national bowel cancer screening programme, progressively lowering the age of eligibility to bring it in line with Australia.

Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed today that the first step in this expansion will lower the age of eligibility from 60 to 58, backed by a redirection of $36 million over four years. This means free bowel screening tests will be available for all New Zealanders aged 58 to 74, a move expected to have a life-saving impact.

"Lowering the age of eligibility from 60 to 58 will see 122,000 Kiwis eligible for free tests in the first year alone and will save hundreds of lives over the coming decades," said Mr. Brown.

This adjustment aligns with New Zealand’s long-term goal of matching Australia’s bowel cancer screening rate. With the availability of additional funding and colonoscopy resources, further steps are expected in the future.

Projected Impact and Health Benefits

The Ministry of Health estimates that the lowered screening age will prevent an additional 771 bowel cancers and 566 bowel cancer deaths over the next 25 years. Furthermore, the Government’s approach is projected to save more lives than the previous administration’s plan, which aimed to lower the age to 50 but only for Māori and Pacific Peoples.

"Under our approach, we will be able to prevent 218 additional cancers and 176 additional deaths over 25 years compared to the previous settings," Mr. Brown stated.

The decision also aligns with the Government’s broader healthcare policy of ensuring services are delivered based on need, increasing accessibility for all New Zealanders regardless of ethnicity or background.

Targeted Initiatives for Under-Screened Populations

The Government has also approved additional funding to improve screening rates among population groups that have historically had low participation. By increasing early detection efforts, officials expect a substantial improvement in health outcomes for these communities.

New Zealand has one of the highest bowel cancer rates in the world. Every year, over 3,300 Kiwis are diagnosed with the disease, and tragically, more than 1,200 lose their lives to it. Expanding screening access is expected to make a critical difference in catching cancers earlier when they are more treatable.

Commitment to Cancer Detection and Treatment

This initiative follows last year’s $604 million investment over four years to enhance cancer care, including expanding access to life-saving cancer drugs. The Government remains committed to delivering better cancer detection, treatment, and outcomes for all New Zealanders.

"By expanding eligibility for free bowel cancer screening tests, we will enable Kiwis to detect cancer earlier, undergo treatment sooner, and ultimately save lives," said Mr. Brown.

With this significant step forward, New Zealand’s bowel cancer screening programme is set to become more accessible, helping to reduce the burden of the disease nationwide.