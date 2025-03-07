Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Pope Francis stable, Vatican says, daily updates will stop

On Thursday, the Vatican said the pope had been able to work between receiving his treatments and taking rest. It also said the pontiff, who has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain, had continued with some physical therapy to help with mobility, which first started on Wednesday.

Pope Francis, battling pneumonia in hospital for nearly three weeks, remained stable on Thursday and did not have any new episodes of respiratory crisis, the Vatican said. In a sign of progress as the 88-year-old pontiff continues treatment, the pope's doctors said they would not issue another medical bulletin until Saturday, "considering the stability of the clinical picture".

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment. In the latest

detailed medical update on his condition, the Vatican said the pope had not had a fever and his blood tests had remained stable. Despite pausing the daily readouts about his condition, the doctors continued to call the pope's prognosis "guarded", meaning he was not yet out of danger.

The pope is now only receiving ventilation at night, said the Vatican. During the day, he receives oxygen via a small hose under his nose. Francis has not been seen in public since entering hospital, his longest such absence since his papacy started 12 years ago. His doctors have not said how long the treatment might last.

The pope, who is known to work himself to exhaustion, has continued to work from hospital. On Thursday, the Vatican announced the appointments of two bishops that would have required his approval. The pope has experienced several bouts of ill health over the last two years and is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection in both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe.

