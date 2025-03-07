New Funding Initiative to Combat Alcohol-Related Harm in Pacific Communities

Today, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey officially announced the launch of the $330,000 Pacific Strengthening and Innovation Fund, a significant step toward reducing alcohol-related harm in New Zealand’s Pacific communities.

“This is a key milestone in preventing alcohol harm within our Pacific populations. It marks the first major investment in the health system specifically dedicated to addressing alcohol-related harm among Pacific communities,” Minister Doocey stated.

The new fund will provide financial support to Pacific communities, empowering them to develop locally-driven initiatives aimed at preventing and mitigating alcohol-related harm. It complements broader governmental efforts in health, education, and community well-being.

The initiative follows the Government’s recent decision to increase the alcohol levy for the first time in 15 years, demonstrating a renewed commitment to tackling alcohol-related harm at both systemic and community levels.

Data from the New Zealand Health Survey indicates that while Pacific populations generally report lower overall alcohol consumption, they experience disproportionately high levels of hazardous drinking and heavy episodic alcohol use.

“As Minister, I have prioritized increasing investment in prevention and early intervention strategies, ensuring that specific communities receive targeted support. The Pacific Strengthening and Innovation Fund is a critical step in this direction,” Doocey emphasized.

This dedicated funding aligns with a broader suite of government initiatives designed to help individuals and families overcome health and social challenges, fostering safer, healthier, and more resilient communities.