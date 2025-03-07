Niva Bupa Launches 'Rise': Affordable Health Insurance for India's Rising Middle Class

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited has introduced 'Rise,' a new health insurance plan aimed at making quality healthcare accessible to India's 'Missing Middle.' The plan features industry-first options designed after comprehensive consumer research to meet the needs of this economically vulnerable segment.

'Rise' offers unique benefits like a Flexi-Pay option and Smart Cash Benefit to address affordability, alongside digital health consultations in multiple languages. With a focus on the 'Missing Middle,' nearly 40 crore Indians struggle to afford premium healthcare without support, making such plans vital for economic stability.

Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra of Niva Bupa highlights that 'Rise' aligns with the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047,' offering flexible health insurance tailored to India's underserved populations. With scalable coverage options, the plan ensures that the middle class can access high-quality healthcare without undue financial strain.

