Left Menu

Empowering Health: Star Health's SheTARA Initiative

Star Health and Allied Insurance initiates 'SheTARA', a women's health campaign offering free medical screenings through health camps across Tamil Nadu. The initiative aims to recruit women as insurance agents, enhancing their financial independence. It includes a flagship event and special webinars on women's health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:01 IST
Empowering Health: Star Health's SheTARA Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Star Health and Allied Insurance Limited has launched a major women's health initiative titled 'SheTARA', coinciding with International Women's Day. The program aims to make preventive healthcare accessible to women across Tamil Nadu through over 40 health camps, with a flagship event held at Chennai's Anna Nagar.

The 'SheTARA' initiative provides comprehensive health screenings, including tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, and thyroid function, emphasizing the importance of preventive healthcare. A special webinar addressing gynecological health and work-life balance during the AI age further underscores the campaign's commitment to women's health.

Beyond health, Star Health is also encouraging women to become insurance agents, highlighting their growing workforce of over 16,000 women in Tamil Nadu. The initiative seeks to empower women by offering work flexibility, financial independence, and a supportive work culture. Star Health stresses that a healthier future is built on the foundation of healthy women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025