Empowering Health: Star Health's SheTARA Initiative

Star Health and Allied Insurance Limited has launched a major women's health initiative titled 'SheTARA', coinciding with International Women's Day. The program aims to make preventive healthcare accessible to women across Tamil Nadu through over 40 health camps, with a flagship event held at Chennai's Anna Nagar.

The 'SheTARA' initiative provides comprehensive health screenings, including tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, and thyroid function, emphasizing the importance of preventive healthcare. A special webinar addressing gynecological health and work-life balance during the AI age further underscores the campaign's commitment to women's health.

Beyond health, Star Health is also encouraging women to become insurance agents, highlighting their growing workforce of over 16,000 women in Tamil Nadu. The initiative seeks to empower women by offering work flexibility, financial independence, and a supportive work culture. Star Health stresses that a healthier future is built on the foundation of healthy women.

(With inputs from agencies.)