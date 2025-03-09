Left Menu

Health Headlines: Major Drug Halts, Egg Price Probe, and More

The latest health news includes Johnson & Johnson halting testing on a depression drug, USDA eliminating food safety advisory committees, and a judge restricting copies of a weight-loss drug. Other headlines cover egg price investigations, Bayer's legal concerns, Dexcom's FDA warning, and Canada's $23 billion tobacco lawsuit settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 02:29 IST
In a series of recent developments within the health sector, Johnson & Johnson announced it would cease testing its experimental depression drug, citing insufficient effectiveness. The drug, aimed at treating major depressive disorder, failed to show adequate results in treating anhedonia—a condition affecting patients' ability to feel pleasure.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has sparked concerns by dissolving two food safety advisory committees, aligning with government efforts to streamline operations. Concurrently, a federal judge has restricted the production of copies of Eli Lilly's weight-loss drugs, following a court battle involving the pharmaceutical industry and the FDA.

Elsewhere, the Department of Justice is investigating potential collusion in rising egg prices, while Bayer posits that without legal safeguards, it may cease Roundup weedkiller sales. These ongoing issues point to increasing scrutiny and evolving challenges within the global health landscape.

