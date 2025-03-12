Breakthrough Treatment: Nor UDCA Approved for NAFLD by Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare Limited, a leader in API and formulation manufacturing, has announced a major milestone in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The company's Investigational New Drug, Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (Nor UDCA), has received the green light from the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO for treating NAFLD.

NAFLD affects 25% of the global population, posing significant health risks if untreated. In the latest clinical trials, Nor UDCA has demonstrated exceptional efficacy, improving liver conditions and normalizing key metabolic markers in participants. This positions the drug as a groundbreaking therapy offering significant benefits over conventional treatments.

Managing Director Vishnukant Bhutada expressed optimism about the future impact of this drug, stating that Shilpa Medicare is committed to making the treatment available in India by the next financial year, and plans to seek international regulatory approvals. Established in 1987, Shilpa Medicare is renowned for its innovative and affordable healthcare solutions globally.

