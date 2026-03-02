Stalin Urges Approval for Tamil Archaeological Excavations

Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu has made an urgent appeal to the Central Government to grant approval for archaeological excavations at eight locations within the state. He insists that these excavations would enhance the historical understanding of Tamil Nadu's ancient civilization.

Stalin criticized the Centre for consistently ignoring the state's requests, asking, "Why this hesitation?" He argued that acknowledging Tamil civilisation does not detract from India's history but instead enriches it immeasurably.

The chief minister highlighted that the proposals, submitted as early as July 2025, remain pending despite discussions at a meeting in November. He warned that excavations must begin before the monsoon season to avoid losing valuable research time and funding allocated for the 2025-26 period.