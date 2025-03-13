New Study Questions Alcohol's Impact on Cholesterol Levels

A recent study conducted in Japan has sparked debate over the impact of alcohol consumption on cholesterol levels. Researchers discovered that those who stopped drinking saw higher levels of LDL ('bad' cholesterol) and lower levels of HDL ('good' cholesterol), compared to their counterparts who continued drinking.

The study, which tracked over 57,700 individuals across a span of ten years, has raised questions due to its methodological approach. Experts suggest that past drinkers potentially skewed results due to differences in drinking patterns, casting doubt on the purported benefits of moderate alcohol intake.

While some argue that moderate drinking might improve cholesterol profiles, recent analyses and statements from bodies like the WHO challenge the notion that any level of alcohol is safe for health. Ongoing discussions underscore the complexity of alcohol's role in public health and cholesterol management.

