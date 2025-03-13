Left Menu

New Study Questions Alcohol's Impact on Cholesterol Levels

A decade-long study in Japan found that alcohol cessation is linked to higher 'bad' LDL cholesterol levels and lower 'good' HDL cholesterol levels. The methodology has been critiqued, with findings indicating mixed effects on cholesterol when starting or stopping alcohol consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:45 IST
New Study Questions Alcohol's Impact on Cholesterol Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study conducted in Japan has sparked debate over the impact of alcohol consumption on cholesterol levels. Researchers discovered that those who stopped drinking saw higher levels of LDL ('bad' cholesterol) and lower levels of HDL ('good' cholesterol), compared to their counterparts who continued drinking.

The study, which tracked over 57,700 individuals across a span of ten years, has raised questions due to its methodological approach. Experts suggest that past drinkers potentially skewed results due to differences in drinking patterns, casting doubt on the purported benefits of moderate alcohol intake.

While some argue that moderate drinking might improve cholesterol profiles, recent analyses and statements from bodies like the WHO challenge the notion that any level of alcohol is safe for health. Ongoing discussions underscore the complexity of alcohol's role in public health and cholesterol management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025