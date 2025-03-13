Swasthya Sathi: A Boon for Millions in West Bengal
The Swasthya Sathi scheme, a West Bengal government healthcare initiative, has benefited over 8.72 crore people through February 2025. The scheme has seen substantial financial investments over the years, assisting millions of families by spending thousands of crores annually under the leadership of Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.
- Country:
- India
The Swasthya Sathi scheme, a flagship healthcare initiative of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, has significantly impacted millions across the state, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya announced. As of February 2025, over 8.72 crore beneficiaries have enrolled in the program.
In response to a Trinamool Congress MLA's inquiry in the assembly, Bhattacharya detailed that over 2.44 crore families are registered under this state-sponsored healthcare scheme, which provides essential health services and financial protection to numerous families.
Over the years, the state government's investment in the Swasthya Sathi scheme has been substantial, with expenditures of Rs 2,263 crore in 2021-22, Rs 2,630 crore in 2022-23, and over Rs 2,694 crore in 2023-24. In the last fiscal year alone, more than 21.28 lakh individuals benefited from this program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
