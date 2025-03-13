Cholera Resurgence in Namibia Sparks Health Alert

Namibia has confirmed its first case of cholera in ten years, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced, heralding it as a significant alert for health authorities. A 55-year-old woman, who had symptoms of diarrhoea, has now recovered and been discharged from a hospital in Kunene, a region in northwestern Namibia, according to the nation's health ministry.

This development has prompted authorities to enhance their cholera response system, said Africa CDC head, Jean Kaseya, during an online briefing. The region's proximity to Angola, where a cholera outbreak since January has resulted in 237 deaths out of 6,564 cases, may have contributed to the case, Kaseya explained.

Despite the patient's lack of recent travel outside Namibia, the health ministry is carefully monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, in Angola, the number of infections is on the decline. Africa CDC has dispatched 2,000 oral cholera vaccines to protect healthcare workers there, though more resources are needed. Cholera, typically spread through contaminated food and water, can be fatal within hours if untreated, with children under five at particular risk. Efforts to curb its spread are heavily reliant on clean water, sanitation, and vaccines.

