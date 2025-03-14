Left Menu

Unlocking the Secrets of Sleep: How Much Do You Really Need?

Sleep is crucial for health, with adults needing 7-9 hours per night. Sleep quality can vary due to age, gender, and life stages like menopause. Women report more insomnia. Understanding sleep stages and gender impacts can guide better rest. Seek help if persistent sleep issues occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:58 IST
Unlocking the Secrets of Sleep: How Much Do You Really Need?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

How well did you sleep last night? The answer may hold the key to your overall health, according to sleep experts. While many aim for eight hours nightly, individual needs can vary significantly based on factors including age, life stage, and gender.

Sleep, although essential, remains an enigma, explains Dr. Rafael Pelayo, a sleep specialist at Stanford University. The average adult, he says, typically needs between seven and nine hours, but what matters more is the quality of that sleep. Waking refreshed is the real indicator of adequate rest.

Research by experts like Molly Atwood from Johns Hopkins highlights differences in sleep needs and experiences across genders, especially around puberty and menopause. Women might experience more frequent insomnia, influenced by hormonal changes. Consistent sleep issues should prompt consultation with a healthcare provider to mitigate potential health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025