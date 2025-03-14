Unlocking the Secrets of Sleep: How Much Do You Really Need?

How well did you sleep last night? The answer may hold the key to your overall health, according to sleep experts. While many aim for eight hours nightly, individual needs can vary significantly based on factors including age, life stage, and gender.

Sleep, although essential, remains an enigma, explains Dr. Rafael Pelayo, a sleep specialist at Stanford University. The average adult, he says, typically needs between seven and nine hours, but what matters more is the quality of that sleep. Waking refreshed is the real indicator of adequate rest.

Research by experts like Molly Atwood from Johns Hopkins highlights differences in sleep needs and experiences across genders, especially around puberty and menopause. Women might experience more frequent insomnia, influenced by hormonal changes. Consistent sleep issues should prompt consultation with a healthcare provider to mitigate potential health risks.

