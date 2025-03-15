Left Menu

Rising Measles Outbreak in Texas and New Mexico Sparks Alarm

The measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico has reached 294 cases, surpassing 2024's total U.S. cases. Originating in West Texas, it's spreading rapidly. Vaccination remains the key preventive measure, but skepticism poses challenges. The outbreak has already resulted in a tragic child death and several hospitalizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:05 IST
Rising Measles Outbreak in Texas and New Mexico Sparks Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico has intensified, recording 294 cases by Friday. This number surpasses the entire total of cases reported in the U.S. in 2024. Originally emerging in West Texas in January, the outbreak shows no sign of ceasing as it continues its spread.

In the last three days alone, infections in New Mexico and Texas rose by 38, according to health department data from both states. Gaines County, Texas, remains the epicenter with 174 cases. New Mexico's count increased slightly, encompassing Lea County, adjacent to the heavily impacted Gaines County.

Concerns mount as this outbreak presents a stark challenge to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his skeptical stance on vaccines. Health officials emphasize the importance of the MMR vaccine, with 257 patients categorized as unvaccinated or with unknown vaccine status, heightening the urgency for effective resistance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025