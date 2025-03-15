Rising Measles Outbreak in Texas and New Mexico Sparks Alarm

The measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico has intensified, recording 294 cases by Friday. This number surpasses the entire total of cases reported in the U.S. in 2024. Originally emerging in West Texas in January, the outbreak shows no sign of ceasing as it continues its spread.

In the last three days alone, infections in New Mexico and Texas rose by 38, according to health department data from both states. Gaines County, Texas, remains the epicenter with 174 cases. New Mexico's count increased slightly, encompassing Lea County, adjacent to the heavily impacted Gaines County.

Concerns mount as this outbreak presents a stark challenge to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his skeptical stance on vaccines. Health officials emphasize the importance of the MMR vaccine, with 257 patients categorized as unvaccinated or with unknown vaccine status, heightening the urgency for effective resistance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)