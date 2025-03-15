Left Menu

Crisis Beneath: Bihar's Battle with Plague of Contaminated Groundwater

Bihar faces a crisis as groundwater contamination affects over 30,000 rural wards with arsenic, fluoride, and iron, posing severe health risks. The Bihar government is launching initiatives like the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' and projects for safe water supply. Experts emphasize the need for water quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:26 IST
Crisis Beneath: Bihar's Battle with Plague of Contaminated Groundwater
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is facing a serious challenge with groundwater contamination affecting over 30,207 rural wards, exposing residents to significant health risks, according to a recent report included in the Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25).

The survey highlights alarming levels of arsenic, fluoride, and iron in the groundwater across 31 out of 38 districts. In response, the Bihar government is implementing the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' scheme to provide safe drinking water and reduce reliance on contaminated sources.

Health experts are calling for the establishment of comprehensive water quality standards, urging authorities to identify contamination sources and educate residents about the health impacts of consuming tainted water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025