Crisis Beneath: Bihar's Battle with Plague of Contaminated Groundwater

Bihar is facing a serious challenge with groundwater contamination affecting over 30,207 rural wards, exposing residents to significant health risks, according to a recent report included in the Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25).

The survey highlights alarming levels of arsenic, fluoride, and iron in the groundwater across 31 out of 38 districts. In response, the Bihar government is implementing the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' scheme to provide safe drinking water and reduce reliance on contaminated sources.

Health experts are calling for the establishment of comprehensive water quality standards, urging authorities to identify contamination sources and educate residents about the health impacts of consuming tainted water.

(With inputs from agencies.)