Game-Changer in Blood Cancer Treatment: Affordable CAR T-Cell Therapy Revolutionizes Options for Patients in India

An indigenous gene therapy, CAR T-cell therapy, for blood cancers achieves a 73% response rate among patients in India. This cost-effective treatment is a breakthrough for low-income nations like India, addressing needs in relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, according to clinical trials published in The Lancet Haematology.

An indigenously developed gene therapy for blood cancers is making waves in India's medical community, boasting an impressive 73% response rate among patients. As per clinical trials published in The Lancet Haematology, this CAR T-cell therapy is offering a cost-effective alternative to existing treatments in developed countries.

The therapy modifies genes in T-cells to combat cancer, showing promise especially among patients with leukaemia and lymphoma. In countries with limited resources, the treatment offers a lifeline to those with relapsed or refractory B-cell tumours, which often result in poor outcomes due to lack of effective therapies.

Developed over 11 years by IIT-Bombay and Tata Memorial Hospital, the therapy is now available in India at a fraction of the cost of similar treatments abroad. With trials underway at Tata Memorial Centre, researchers are eager to explore its potential in tandem with other immunotherapies.

