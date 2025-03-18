Spotting Alzheimer's: Early Speech Signs to Watch Out For

Alzheimer's disease continues to be a major contributor to the rapidly growing number of dementia cases worldwide, with 10 million new diagnoses each year. In the UK, around one million people currently live with this debilitating disease, and projections suggest an alarming rise to 1.6 million by 2050.

Alzheimer's is a progressive illness that severely affects memory and cognitive functions. Early detection is vital for ensuring that patients receive appropriate care. Researchers emphasize changes in language use as significant early indicators of the disease's onset.

Experts highlight five speech-related symptoms as early signs of Alzheimer's: noticeable pauses and vagueness, incorrect word usage, discussing tasks instead of executing them, reduced vocabulary variety, and difficulty categorizing words. Identifying these early can be crucial for those at heightened risk, including individuals with Down Syndrome.

(With inputs from agencies.)