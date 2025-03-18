Left Menu

Innovative Strides in India's Fight Against Tuberculosis

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel highlighted India’s progress in tuberculosis elimination, with record case notifications and new technological advancements. Strategies include new diagnostic tools, treatment regimens, and community initiatives, aiming to eliminate TB by 2025. The Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative provides enhanced nutritional support to TB patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:13 IST
Innovative Strides in India's Fight Against Tuberculosis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made significant advancements in its fight against tuberculosis, reporting record-high case notifications of 25.5 lakh in 2023 and 26.07 lakh in 2024. Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel credited these achievements to innovative strategies and technologies being employed nationwide.

Addressing the India Innovation Summit, Patel emphasized the role of emerging technologies like indigenous handheld X-ray devices and AI tools in improving TB diagnostics and treatment. The TB Mukt Bharat--100 Days Intensified Campaign has been crucial, covering 455 priority districts with comprehensive approaches to detect and treat TB effectively.

The Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative and increased financial assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana are pivotal in delivering nutritional support to TB patients. With continued innovations and community involvement, India aims to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, significantly reducing incidence and improving patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025