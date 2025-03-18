Innovative Strides in India's Fight Against Tuberculosis

India has made significant advancements in its fight against tuberculosis, reporting record-high case notifications of 25.5 lakh in 2023 and 26.07 lakh in 2024. Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel credited these achievements to innovative strategies and technologies being employed nationwide.

Addressing the India Innovation Summit, Patel emphasized the role of emerging technologies like indigenous handheld X-ray devices and AI tools in improving TB diagnostics and treatment. The TB Mukt Bharat--100 Days Intensified Campaign has been crucial, covering 455 priority districts with comprehensive approaches to detect and treat TB effectively.

The Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative and increased financial assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana are pivotal in delivering nutritional support to TB patients. With continued innovations and community involvement, India aims to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, significantly reducing incidence and improving patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)