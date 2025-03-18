India's All-Out War on TB: Technological Innovations Pave the Way to 2025

The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) has achieved a commendable milestone, reporting a record notification of 25.5 lakh tuberculosis cases in 2023 and 26.07 lakh in 2024, marking unprecedented progress towards eliminating TB by 2025, announced Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the India Innovation Summit on TB at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Patel emphasized the transformative impact of innovation in combating tuberculosis. She highlighted various advances, including the use of AI and indigenous molecular diagnostics such as PathoDetectTM and the Quantiplus MTB FAST Detection Kit, which are aimed at enhancing early TB detection and drug resistance management.

The minister underlined India's significant gains, with a reduction in TB deaths and a notable increase in TB treatment coverage. Government initiatives like the Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative and increased financial assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana further strengthen support for TB patients, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to eradicate tuberculosis by the target year.

(With inputs from agencies.)