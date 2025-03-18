Left Menu

India's All-Out War on TB: Technological Innovations Pave the Way to 2025

The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) has reached a record high in TB case notifications, with 25.5 lakh cases in 2023 and 26.07 lakh in 2024. Under Anupriya Patel's leadership, significant innovations, including AI and molecular diagnostics, are propelling India towards its goal of eradicating TB by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) has achieved a commendable milestone, reporting a record notification of 25.5 lakh tuberculosis cases in 2023 and 26.07 lakh in 2024, marking unprecedented progress towards eliminating TB by 2025, announced Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the India Innovation Summit on TB at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Patel emphasized the transformative impact of innovation in combating tuberculosis. She highlighted various advances, including the use of AI and indigenous molecular diagnostics such as PathoDetectTM and the Quantiplus MTB FAST Detection Kit, which are aimed at enhancing early TB detection and drug resistance management.

The minister underlined India's significant gains, with a reduction in TB deaths and a notable increase in TB treatment coverage. Government initiatives like the Ni-kshay Mitra Initiative and increased financial assistance under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana further strengthen support for TB patients, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to eradicate tuberculosis by the target year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

