Unraveling a Tragedy: The Mystery of Badhaal Village

In the remote Badhaal village of Jammu and Kashmir, the unexplained deaths of 17 people, predominantly children, have prompted a probe by the state's home department. Insecticides were found in the victims' samples. Calls for a CBI investigation persist to determine the cause and prevent further casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced an investigation following the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals, predominantly children, in Badhaal village. Initial clinical and forensic tests have detected insecticides in the victims' samples, sparking widespread concerns and demands for a deeper probe.

Calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry have intensified, with political leaders urging the need for a thorough examination to uncover potential underlying causes. The health department has undertaken extensive measures to address the crisis, involving top institutions and deploying specialized teams.

Authorities are continuing to trace the source of contamination and its potential reach beyond the village. The community remains on edge, as officials insist on thorough inquiries to prevent further tragedies, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of the incident in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

