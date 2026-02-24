Left Menu

FTSE 100 Stagnates Amid Miners' Gains and Financials' Declines

The FTSE 100 remained largely unchanged as mining and utility gains were counterbalanced by financial sector losses, while U.K. investors considered shifting U.S. trade policies under President Trump and potential Bank of England rate changes.

Updated: 24-02-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:40 IST
The UK's FTSE 100 saw negligible movement on Tuesday, with miner and utility gains countered by financial losses. Investors examined U.S. President Trump's evolving trade stance as the blue-chip index closed flat, and the FTSE 250 dipped by 0.1%.

Rio Tinto and Glencore boosted the index with over 1% gains each, driven by rising copper prices. An uptick in British tech stocks, sparked by advancements from AI firm Anthropic, contrasted persistent market unease as analysts voiced concerns about underlying AI-related issues.

Amid these developments, a temporary 10% U.S. global import tariff commenced, with plans to increase it to 15%. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered saw a 1.4% dip despite favorable financial announcements, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey indicated a possible rate cut as services inflation loomed.

