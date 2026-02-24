Bolivia Resumes DEA Cooperation: Rebuilding International Anti-Narcotics Ties

In a strategic turn of events, Bolivia has resumed operational ties with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) after a 17-year hiatus, signaling a significant shift in the nation's diplomatic relations with the United States. This decision comes as part of a broader, multinational strategy aimed at combating organized crime and reinforcing security alignments.

Interior Minister Marco Oviedo confirmed the renewed engagement with DEA officials, effectively reversing the 2008 expulsion under former president Evo Morales. Oviedo emphasized the importance of this cooperation in tightening border surveillance and dismantling illicit trafficking networks, which have become increasingly sophisticated over the years.

Bolivia's Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo underscored the need for external support to tackle complex criminal networks, including those involved in cryptocurrency-facilitated money laundering. With Bolivia being a significant cocaine producer, the renewed DEA presence aligns the nation with global anti-narcotics efforts, as both parties finalize the scope of future cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)