Haryana Congress Protests: Wake-Up Call for BJP Government
The Haryana Congress conducted a protest march towards the Vidhan Sabha, criticizing the BJP government for issues like unemployment and law and order. Led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rao Narender Singh, they demanded a CBI probe into a bank fraud and highlighted farmers’ problems and corruption.
In a bold move to draw attention to prevailing state issues, the Haryana Congress staged a protest march to the Vidhan Sabha. The protest found its roots in a slew of grievances directed at the ruling BJP government, ranging from unemployment and law enforcement inadequacies to matters affecting farmers.
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda spearheaded the march, with protesters carrying placards and even toy instruments to 'wake up' the government. The call for a CBI investigation into a significant bank fraud involving IDFC First Bank underscored the rally's demands, amidst claims of deteriorating law and order.
While the protest stirred debate within the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the opposition for their choice of protest venue, suggesting alternative locations for their demonstrations. The Speaker reminded legislators of the decorum to be maintained during such activities.
