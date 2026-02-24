Left Menu

Quick Arrest in Latur: Son Confesses to Stealing Mother's Gold

A 30-year-old man in Latur, Maharashtra was apprehended hours after stealing gold ornaments from his mother. Following an investigation using local insights and technical analysis, the culprit, Prashant Bhamre, confessed to the crime. The stolen items were recovered from his home and returned to his mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Latur district, Maharashtra, a 30-year-old man was swiftly arrested for stealing gold ornaments from his mother, police reported. The arrest came just hours after the crime, thanks to an efficient investigation.

The incident was initially reported by Sunita Dagdu Bhamre, a 50-year-old resident of Bhadgaon, Latur tehsil, who claimed an unknown person had broken into her home and stolen gold jewelry, including a necklace, six rings, and two earrings.

Police launched a thorough probe involving spot inspections, local intelligence, suspect verifications, and technical analysis. These efforts led to identifying Prashant Bhamre, a local laborer, as the suspect. He was detained within three hours, confessed to the offense, and hid the stolen items inside a cupboard in his residence. The valuables have been recovered and returned to his mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

