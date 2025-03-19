India Sets New Benchmarks: Healthcare Transformation Under Modi's Tenure

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, India's healthcare sector has witnessed transformative growth, establishing itself as a global standard. This shift, lauded by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita, is reflected in the substantial budget increases and the expansion of medical institutions across the nation.

Key measures undertaken include increasing MBBS seats and doubling the number of medical colleges, now totaling 780. The budget allocation for healthcare surged significantly, reaching Rs 99,858.56 crore in 2025-26, compared to Rs 37,330 crore in 2013-14 during the UPA government.

Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have played a crucial role in making healthcare more accessible, benefiting local and international patients. The discussion highlighted the need for regulatory oversight of private hospitals and incentivizing medical professionals to serve in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)