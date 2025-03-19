Left Menu

India Sets New Benchmarks: Healthcare Transformation Under Modi's Tenure

India's healthcare system has seen monumental advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, elevating it to global standards. Major improvements include increased budget allocations, more medical colleges and hospitals, and notable schemes like Ayushman Bharat. Steps have been taken to make healthcare affordable and expand medical education opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:40 IST
India Sets New Benchmarks: Healthcare Transformation Under Modi's Tenure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, India's healthcare sector has witnessed transformative growth, establishing itself as a global standard. This shift, lauded by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita, is reflected in the substantial budget increases and the expansion of medical institutions across the nation.

Key measures undertaken include increasing MBBS seats and doubling the number of medical colleges, now totaling 780. The budget allocation for healthcare surged significantly, reaching Rs 99,858.56 crore in 2025-26, compared to Rs 37,330 crore in 2013-14 during the UPA government.

Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have played a crucial role in making healthcare more accessible, benefiting local and international patients. The discussion highlighted the need for regulatory oversight of private hospitals and incentivizing medical professionals to serve in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025