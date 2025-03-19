India Sets New Benchmarks: Healthcare Transformation Under Modi's Tenure
India's healthcare system has seen monumental advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, elevating it to global standards. Major improvements include increased budget allocations, more medical colleges and hospitals, and notable schemes like Ayushman Bharat. Steps have been taken to make healthcare affordable and expand medical education opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, India's healthcare sector has witnessed transformative growth, establishing itself as a global standard. This shift, lauded by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita, is reflected in the substantial budget increases and the expansion of medical institutions across the nation.
Key measures undertaken include increasing MBBS seats and doubling the number of medical colleges, now totaling 780. The budget allocation for healthcare surged significantly, reaching Rs 99,858.56 crore in 2025-26, compared to Rs 37,330 crore in 2013-14 during the UPA government.
Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have played a crucial role in making healthcare more accessible, benefiting local and international patients. The discussion highlighted the need for regulatory oversight of private hospitals and incentivizing medical professionals to serve in rural areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Registration for Ayushman Bharat to start later this month: Delhi health minister
Registration for Ayushman Bharat to start after March 8: Delhi health minister
Crackdown on Fraudulent Claims: Ayushman Bharat Expands to Senior Citizens
Parliamentary Push for Enhanced Healthcare Coverage Under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY
Revamping Ayushman Bharat: Expanding Coverage and Streamlining Costs