Left Menu

Council of Europe Condemns Detention of Istanbul Mayor

The Council of Europe has condemned the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's Mayor and President Erdogan's main political rival, as undermining the democratic will of the people. A congress on local and regional authorities plans to address this issue in an upcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:47 IST
Council of Europe Condemns Detention of Istanbul Mayor
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Council of Europe has issued a strong condemnation of the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu, the Mayor of Istanbul and a prominent political opponent to President Tayyip Erdogan. The move is described as an affront to democratic principles and the will of the Turkish people.

In their statement, the Council of Europe's conference on local and regional authorities emphasized the detention's troubling implications, identifying it as significant pressure on a key political figure. This incident highlights growing concerns over political freedom in Turkey.

The council announced its intention to further address the situation in an upcoming meeting, underscoring the international ramifications and the council's commitment to upholding democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025