Delhi High Court Advocates for Comprehensive Firecracker Safety Guidelines

The Delhi High Court has raised concerns about the dangers posed by the misuse of firecrackers, noting their potential to cause severe physical harm to both humans and animals.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela reviewed a public interest litigation (PIL) that calls for guidelines on the safe handling of these explosive devices.

The court is inclined to explore comprehensive safety measures, as urged by the Ocular Trauma Society of India, which seeks national guidelines restricting firecracker use in high-risk areas and mechanisms to monitor related accidents and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)