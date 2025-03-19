India's Healthcare Expenditure on the Rise

Union Health Minister JP Nadda disclosed the government's healthcare spending has climbed to 1.84% of the GDP, with aims to reach 2.5% by 2025. These changes are part of efforts under the National Health Policy 2017.

Nadda highlighted the establishment of 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide, offering the public primary contact with the healthcare system. Some of these units have adopted National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana seeks to address regional disparities by opening 22 AIIMS and creating 75,000 medical colleges, enhancing the quality of tertiary healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)