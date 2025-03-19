India's Healthcare Expenditure on the Rise
Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced that government spending on healthcare now represents 1.84% of GDP, moving towards a 2.5% goal by 2025. The National Health Policy 2017 aims to increase government health expenditure, with significant infrastructure expansions under the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda disclosed the government's healthcare spending has climbed to 1.84% of the GDP, with aims to reach 2.5% by 2025. These changes are part of efforts under the National Health Policy 2017.
Nadda highlighted the establishment of 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide, offering the public primary contact with the healthcare system. Some of these units have adopted National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).
The Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana seeks to address regional disparities by opening 22 AIIMS and creating 75,000 medical colleges, enhancing the quality of tertiary healthcare.
