Sarvodaya Hospital Achieves Milestone in Robotic Knee Replacements

Sarvodaya Hospital at Sector 8 reached a significant milestone by completing 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries using Misso. The achievement is noteworthy as Misso is India's first fully automatic robotic system for total knee replacement, capturing the attention of healthcare leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commended the innovation by mentioning Misso during the inauguration of Namo Hospital in Silvassa, underscoring the nation's progress in 'Make in India' healthcare advancements. The robotic system has gained international recognition, being applauded by surgeons from Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Italy for its excellence.

Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, head of department and director of Robotic Joint Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, highlighted how the partnership aligns with global surgical robotics standards. Meanwhile, Dr. Rakesh Gupta, chairman of Sarvodaya Healthcare, reiterated their commitment to supporting pioneering healthcare technologies.

