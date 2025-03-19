Sarvodaya Hospital Achieves Milestone in Robotic Knee Replacements
Sarvodaya Hospital has completed 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries using Misso, India's first fully automatic robotic system. Prime Minister Modi praised this innovation. The successful surgeries reinforce India's progress in healthcare technology and 'Make in India' initiatives, gaining international recognition from surgeons across Europe and the Americas.
- Country:
- India
Sarvodaya Hospital at Sector 8 reached a significant milestone by completing 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries using Misso. The achievement is noteworthy as Misso is India's first fully automatic robotic system for total knee replacement, capturing the attention of healthcare leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commended the innovation by mentioning Misso during the inauguration of Namo Hospital in Silvassa, underscoring the nation's progress in 'Make in India' healthcare advancements. The robotic system has gained international recognition, being applauded by surgeons from Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Italy for its excellence.
Dr. Sujoy Bhattacharjee, head of department and director of Robotic Joint Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, highlighted how the partnership aligns with global surgical robotics standards. Meanwhile, Dr. Rakesh Gupta, chairman of Sarvodaya Healthcare, reiterated their commitment to supporting pioneering healthcare technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The biggest highlight of this Budget was its delivery beyond people's expectations: PM Narendra Modi at post Budget webinar on MSME.
Investing in people and innovation themes define the Viksit Bharat roadmap: PM Narendra Modi at post-Budget webinar on Employment.
Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Surat on March 7
Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign will serve as an inspiration for other districts: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat.
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi govt displaying 'far-right' characteristics: Prakash Karat