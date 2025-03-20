Left Menu

Eli Lilly Targets India with Mounjaro Launch

Eli Lilly has introduced its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, to the Indian market. With rising obesity and diabetes rates in the world's most populous country, this launch offers a significant market opportunity. The drug is known as tirzepatide globally and Zepbound in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:37 IST
Eli Lilly has unveiled Mounjaro, its highly anticipated diabetes and weight-loss drug, in India, following approval from the nation's drug authorities. This strategic move comes as India battles escalating obesity and diabetes rates, aligning with the U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant's global market expansion plans.

Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager at Lilly India, emphasized the increasing public health challenges posed by obesity and type 2 diabetes in the country. With approximately 101 million Indians affected, the introduction of Mounjaro presents both a timely solution and a substantial commercial opportunity.

Already available under the Mounjaro name in the UK and Europe and known as Zepbound for obesity in the U.S., the drug is positioned to capture significant market share. CEO David Ricks had hinted at this launch in 2025, as projections suggest global obesity drug sales could reach $150 billion annually by the early 2030s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

