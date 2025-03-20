Left Menu

Justice Advocate Transferred Amidst Medical College Tragedy

Dr Subarna Goswami, who led protests for justice after a female doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, has been transferred to Darjeeling TB Hospital. The move comes after significant uproar regarding the incident. Dr Sunetra Majumder will temporarily assume Goswami's previous role.

The West Bengal government's recent decision to transfer Dr Subarna Goswami has sparked conversations about administrative changes linked to tragic events in the medical community. Dr Goswami, previously vocal in the protests demanding justice for a female doctor murdered at RG Kar Hospital, is now appointed as Superintendent at Darjeeling TB Hospital.

The government notification confirmed that Goswami, a figure of prominence in West Bengal Public Health Services, will assume her new position with immediate effect. Her previous role in Purba Bardhaman will be temporarily filled by Dr Sunetra Majumder, who will manage dual responsibilities until further notice.

The shift follows the deeply unsettling incident where a 31-year-old postgraduate student was found dead, leading to significant unrest and demands for accountability within the medical community.

