EU Asylum Applications Drop for First Time Since 2020

In a notable development, first-time asylum applications to the European Union dropped by 13% in 2024, breaking a pattern of growth since 2020, according to Eurostat. The statistics office reported 912,000 applications from non-EU citizens across the EU's 27 countries, decreasing from over a million in 2023.

As has been the trend since 2013, Syrians represented the largest group of applicants, accounting for 16% of the total first-time requests. Other significant applicant groups hailed from Venezuela and Afghanistan, each making up 8% of the total requests. Notably, asylum requests from Syrians fell by 19.2% compared to the previous year.

Over three-quarters of all asylum applications were submitted in Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. Eurostat also highlighted that unaccompanied minors constituted 3.9% of the total applicants seeking international protection in the EU.

