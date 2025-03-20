Left Menu

Ameera Shah Takes the Helm at NATHEALTH

Ameera Shah, Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, is the new President of NATHEALTH for 2025-2026, succeeding Abhay Soi. Other key appointments include Sangita Reddy as Senior Vice President and Himanshu Baid as Vice President. The new team will guide initiatives to enhance healthcare in India.

Ameera Shah Takes the Helm at NATHEALTH
Ameera Shah, the promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, has been appointed as the President of NATHEALTH for the 2025-2026 term. Shah steps in after Abhay Soi, the Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

During the NATHEALTH Annual General Meeting 2025, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, was elected as the Senior Vice President. Other notable appointments include Himanshu Baid as Vice President, Varun Khanna as Secretary, and Rishubh Gupta as Treasurer.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, NATHEALTH's Secretary General, is set to continue his leadership role. He will focus on strengthening strategic partnerships, engaging healthcare stakeholders through various chapters, and collaborating with policymakers to shape the Indian healthcare sector's future.

