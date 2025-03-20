Ameera Shah Takes the Helm at NATHEALTH

Ameera Shah, the promoter and Executive Chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, has been appointed as the President of NATHEALTH for the 2025-2026 term. Shah steps in after Abhay Soi, the Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

During the NATHEALTH Annual General Meeting 2025, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, was elected as the Senior Vice President. Other notable appointments include Himanshu Baid as Vice President, Varun Khanna as Secretary, and Rishubh Gupta as Treasurer.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, NATHEALTH's Secretary General, is set to continue his leadership role. He will focus on strengthening strategic partnerships, engaging healthcare stakeholders through various chapters, and collaborating with policymakers to shape the Indian healthcare sector's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)