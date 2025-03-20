Left Menu

Piramal Pharma's Neoatricon: A Lifesaver for Paediatric Patients

Piramal Critical Care and BrePco Biopharma received UK approval for Neoatricon, a paediatric Dopamine Hydrochloride solution. This innovation addresses a gap for neonates and children by ensuring precise dosing, minimizing risks, and facilitating faster interventions. It's a strategic expansion for Piramal into pediatric care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Critical Care, a segment of Piramal Pharma, along with BrePco Biopharma, has achieved a significant milestone with their joint approval from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for a medical solution tailored to children's needs. This solution addresses low blood pressure and heart rate issues.

The drug, named Neoatricon, is a pediatric-strength Dopamine Hydrochloride infusion solution. It is the first of its kind to receive approval for use across the EU, UK, and Norway, a development the company disclosed. Piramal Critical Care is tasked with distribution in these regions.

The partnership represents a strategic venture into pediatric therapeutic solutions. Neoatricon fills a critical void in pediatric care by offering precise medication dosing, thus preventing common dosing errors in children and supporting timely intervention in urgent care scenarios, said Peter DeYoung, CEO of Piramal Global Pharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

