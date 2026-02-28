Left Menu

Delhi's Nutrition Initiative: A New Dawn for Children's Health

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:41 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost children's health and academic performance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta introduced a morning nutrition program on Saturday. This initiative, in partnership with Akshaya Patra, seeks to provide nutritious meals to young students in certain government schools, easing their morning transition from home to school.

The newly launched program builds on the long-standing mid-day meal scheme and resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on nutrition. Rekha Gupta highlighted the importance of this initiative stating, "Nutrition is pivotal for channeling students' energy into their studies. This collaboration with Akshaya Patra ensures morning nourishment."

In a related effort to combat hunger, the Delhi government previously initiated the Atal Canteen project in December 2025. These canteens offer a meal plate for a mere ₹5, with the inaugural event attended by notable figures, including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Gupta assured that despite meals costing around ₹30, they remain affordable for Delhi's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

