Left Menu

Sebaashray Initiative: A Milestone in Accessible Healthcare

The 'Sebaashray' health initiative, led by Abhishek Banerjee, provided free medical services to over 12.3 lakh people in 75 days. It conducted numerous health camps, offering medicines, diagnostic tests, and specialized treatments, ensuring access to healthcare for those in remote areas without financial or logistical barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:48 IST
Sebaashray Initiative: A Milestone in Accessible Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Sebaashray' health initiative, spearheaded by senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, wrapped up on Thursday, having extended free medical services to more than 12.3 lakh individuals.

The project, which ran for 75 days, included 70 regular camp days and five mega camp days, successfully registering 12,35,773 individuals. It provided medical testing for 8,93,162 persons, dispensed 11,22,001 medicines, and referred 6,476 patients for advanced treatments.

Spearheaded in Diamond Harbour, the initiative featured 291 regular and 270 mega camps. It excelled in delivering essential healthcare, including medication, diagnostic, and specialized services like cataract surgeries, to those in need, particularly in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025