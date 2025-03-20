Sebaashray Initiative: A Milestone in Accessible Healthcare

The 'Sebaashray' health initiative, spearheaded by senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, wrapped up on Thursday, having extended free medical services to more than 12.3 lakh individuals.

The project, which ran for 75 days, included 70 regular camp days and five mega camp days, successfully registering 12,35,773 individuals. It provided medical testing for 8,93,162 persons, dispensed 11,22,001 medicines, and referred 6,476 patients for advanced treatments.

Spearheaded in Diamond Harbour, the initiative featured 291 regular and 270 mega camps. It excelled in delivering essential healthcare, including medication, diagnostic, and specialized services like cataract surgeries, to those in need, particularly in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)