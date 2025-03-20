Left Menu

State-of-the-Art Cancer Facility to Transform Healthcare in Goa

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane inspected ongoing construction of a Tertiary Cancer Care Centre in Bambolim. Expected to offer state-of-the-art treatment, the center aims to serve Goa and neighboring states. With backing from PM Modi and Union health minister Nadda, the initiative highlights a commitment to accessible healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:34 IST
State-of-the-Art Cancer Facility to Transform Healthcare in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an initiative that promises to revolutionize healthcare access in the region, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the construction of a Tertiary Cancer Care Centre at Bambolim, near Panaji, on Thursday. Rane emphasized that this state-of-the-art facility is geared to serve not only Goa's residents but also those from neighboring states, offering much-needed advanced cancer treatment.

The center aims to become a beacon of cutting-edge technology in healthcare, with plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for Proton Therapy under the Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited. This ambitious goal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing world-class healthcare to all citizens, significantly influencing initiatives like the one underway in Bambolim.

The project underscores Goa's Department of Health's commitment to making healthcare both affordable and accessible across the state, equipping even its remotest areas with advanced treatments. Rane highlighted that the support and guidance of Union Health Minister J P Nadda have been instrumental in bolstering efforts to enhance medical facilities for the well-being of individuals everywhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025