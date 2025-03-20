State-of-the-Art Cancer Facility to Transform Healthcare in Goa

In an initiative that promises to revolutionize healthcare access in the region, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the construction of a Tertiary Cancer Care Centre at Bambolim, near Panaji, on Thursday. Rane emphasized that this state-of-the-art facility is geared to serve not only Goa's residents but also those from neighboring states, offering much-needed advanced cancer treatment.

The center aims to become a beacon of cutting-edge technology in healthcare, with plans to establish a Centre of Excellence for Proton Therapy under the Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited. This ambitious goal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing world-class healthcare to all citizens, significantly influencing initiatives like the one underway in Bambolim.

The project underscores Goa's Department of Health's commitment to making healthcare both affordable and accessible across the state, equipping even its remotest areas with advanced treatments. Rane highlighted that the support and guidance of Union Health Minister J P Nadda have been instrumental in bolstering efforts to enhance medical facilities for the well-being of individuals everywhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)