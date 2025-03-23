Meghalaya's Comprehensive TB Care: A Transformative Approach to Tackling Tuberculosis

The Meghalaya government has adopted around 4,500 tuberculosis patients, becoming a universal Ni-kshay Mitra under the intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. This pioneering move is part of a larger effort to enhance treatment success rates and alleviate the financial burden on patients and their families.

Launched in December last year, Meghalaya's Comprehensive TB Care Initiative stands out by providing an additional Rs 2,000 monthly nutritional aid per patient, on top of the Rs 1,000 provided by the Union government's Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. The state ensures faster patient recovery with nutritional kits and offers free transport and diagnostics for patients.

Studies indicate energy-dense, protein-rich diets significantly boost TB recovery chances. With improved testing facilities and skill development programs, Meghalaya has intensified efforts to curb TB, achieving a remarkable increase in detection and early treatment of cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)