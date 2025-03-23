Left Menu

Meghalaya's Comprehensive TB Care: A Transformative Approach to Tackling Tuberculosis

Meghalaya's government has adopted 4,500 tuberculosis patients as part of the Ni-kshay Mitra program, enhancing support with additional nutrition and diagnostics. The initiative, aiming to boost treatment success and reduce financial burdens, offers Rs 2,000 worth of nutritional aid and free transportation, diagnostics, and skill development for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilllong | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:33 IST
Meghalaya's Comprehensive TB Care: A Transformative Approach to Tackling Tuberculosis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya government has adopted around 4,500 tuberculosis patients, becoming a universal Ni-kshay Mitra under the intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. This pioneering move is part of a larger effort to enhance treatment success rates and alleviate the financial burden on patients and their families.

Launched in December last year, Meghalaya's Comprehensive TB Care Initiative stands out by providing an additional Rs 2,000 monthly nutritional aid per patient, on top of the Rs 1,000 provided by the Union government's Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. The state ensures faster patient recovery with nutritional kits and offers free transport and diagnostics for patients.

Studies indicate energy-dense, protein-rich diets significantly boost TB recovery chances. With improved testing facilities and skill development programs, Meghalaya has intensified efforts to curb TB, achieving a remarkable increase in detection and early treatment of cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025