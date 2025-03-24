Kmart's Hyaluronic Acid Recall Sparks Skincare Safety Debate
Kmart has recalled a hyaluronic acid cleansing balm after a teenager experienced adverse effects. Hyaluronic acid, a common skincare ingredient, is generally safe but can be combined with other substances causing irritation. The incident highlights gaps in cosmetic safety regulations and raises concerns about product suitability for younger skin.
- Country:
- Australia
Kmart recently removed a "hyaluronic acid cleansing balm" from their shelves following the hospitalization of a teenager who reported eye pain and blurred vision. The retailer emphasized their adherence to Australian and European ingredient requirements while probing the cause of the adverse effects.
Hyaluronic acid is typically considered a mild skincare ingredient, known for its hydrating properties and use in various health applications. However, this incident raises questions about the safety of combining it with other ingredients that might irritate sensitive areas like the eyes.
The situation underscores potential regulatory gaps in cosmetic safety, as these products are not subject to pre-market testing. Experts suggest that younger individuals avoid products with active ingredients potentially unsuitable for their skin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A R Rahman's Swift Recovery After Hospitalization
Free Treatment Camp Leaves Attendees with Eye Irritation
Pope Francis' Remarkable Recovery: Chronology of His Longest Hospitalization
Nagpur Families Face Trauma as Unrest Leads to Hospitalization
Pope Francis on the Mend: A Positive Turn in Hospitalization