Kmart's Hyaluronic Acid Recall Sparks Skincare Safety Debate

Kmart recently removed a "hyaluronic acid cleansing balm" from their shelves following the hospitalization of a teenager who reported eye pain and blurred vision. The retailer emphasized their adherence to Australian and European ingredient requirements while probing the cause of the adverse effects.

Hyaluronic acid is typically considered a mild skincare ingredient, known for its hydrating properties and use in various health applications. However, this incident raises questions about the safety of combining it with other ingredients that might irritate sensitive areas like the eyes.

The situation underscores potential regulatory gaps in cosmetic safety, as these products are not subject to pre-market testing. Experts suggest that younger individuals avoid products with active ingredients potentially unsuitable for their skin.

