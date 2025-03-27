Haryana's Battle Against Youth Drug Addiction: A New Dawn

The Haryana government confronted a severe challenge concerning youth drug addiction as over 52,207 young individuals registered as patients in de-addiction centres over the last year. This alarming statistic was disclosed to the state Assembly on Thursday, revealing a pressing health crisis among the state's younger population.

In response to the issue, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced the government's plan to establish 46 new de-addiction centres. This initiative aims to bolster existing efforts which, over the last five years, have helped liberate 14,621 youths from addiction. Minister Rao also pledged to personally oversee these facilities to ensure compliance and effectiveness.

Currently, Haryana operates 130 de-addiction centres. The state is also enhancing capabilities by supplying hospitals with urine drug detection kits, crucial for early identification and treatment of substance abuse. Minister Rao emphasized the government's commitment to expanding support services and increasing accessibility, with new centres anticipated in high-prevalence areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)