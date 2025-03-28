Utah's Fluoride Ban Raises Debate on Water Safety

Utah is set to become the first state in the United States to prohibit the addition of fluoride to its water systems. This landmark decision, effective May 7, follows Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment as head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, highlighting the ongoing debate over fluoride's health impacts.

Fluoride is a mineral that occurs naturally and has been widely used to reduce dental cavities by strengthening tooth enamel. The practice of adding fluoride to U.S. water supplies began in the mid-20th century, significantly reducing tooth decay. While many health officials continue to endorse fluoridation, citing its benefits in dental health, recent studies have stirred public concern.

These studies question fluoride's efficacy in regions with access to fluoridated dental products and suggest potential issues with fluoride exposure. Public health experts, however, reaffirm the benefits of water fluoridation, one of the great public health achievements of the last century, despite new legal challenges and ongoing scientific scrutiny.

