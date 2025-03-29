Measles Surge Spreads Across States Amidst Vaccination Concerns

The number of measles cases has surged by 20% in Texas and New Mexico, officials announced Friday, with expectations of further spread in the coming weeks. Texas now accounts for 400 cases, while New Mexico has reported 44 cases, as the outbreak reaches neighboring states like Kansas and Oklahoma.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report confirms 483 cases nationwide, a significant increase from the previous week. Experts attribute the outbreak to declining vaccination rates and warn that upcoming holiday gatherings may worsen the situation. The disease, previously eradicated in the U.S., poses serious risks to young children.

Dr. Amesh Adalja from Johns Hopkins University underscores the urgent need for higher immunization rates to regain herd immunity. Meanwhile, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made addressing the outbreak a priority, despite historical skepticism toward vaccines. Multiple states have reported cases, with genetic links tracing back to Texas and New Mexico.

